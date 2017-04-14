Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224767
- Date Died
- April 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- PLW
Decedent
Maurine C. Gallagher
8120 Daventree DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Applicant
Donald J. Gallagher
1137 Rim Rock ViewMesquite NV 89034
Applicant's Attorney
James R. Gallagher
7504 Julia Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 224767—Estate of Maurine C. Gallagher. Application to probate lost will filed. J. R. Gallagher, atty.
About your information and the public record.