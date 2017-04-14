Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224767
Date Died
April 11, 2017
Filing Code
PLW

Decedent

Maurine C. Gallagher
8120 Daventree Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Applicant

Donald J. Gallagher
1137 Rim Rock View
Mesquite NV 89034
Applicant's Attorney
James Richard Gallagher
James R. Gallagher
7504 Julia Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 224767—Estate of Maurine C. Gallagher. Application to probate lost will filed. J. R. Gallagher, atty.
