Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224768
- Date Died
- September 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Christina M. Hronek
8191 Broadview Road, Suite 201Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Patricia Blakemore
1006 Aqua Marine Blvd.Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Rita M. Kourey
3541 West 47th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Saturday, September 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 224768—Estate of Rita M. Kourey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
