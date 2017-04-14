Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224768
Date Died
September 24, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Christina M. Hronek
8191 Broadview Road, Suite 201
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Applicant

Patricia Blakemore
1006 Aqua Marine Blvd.
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Rita M. Kourey
3541 West 47th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Saturday, September 24, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224768—Estate of Rita M. Kourey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 