Date Filed Friday, April 14, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224771 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 11, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GDE

Text 2017 GRD 224771—Re: John W. Kall. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. C. M. Hronek, atty.