Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224771
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 11, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDE
Applicant
Patricia A. Kall
8290 Shady LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Ward
John W. Kall
10204 Granger Rd.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 224771—Re: John W. Kall. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. C. M. Hronek, atty.
