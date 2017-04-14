Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224771
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 11, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GDE

Applicant

Patricia A. Kall
8290 Shady Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Ward

John W. Kall
10204 Granger Rd.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 224771—Re: John W. Kall. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. C. M. Hronek, atty.
