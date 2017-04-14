Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224772
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 31, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Rachel A. Mckenna
23483 Elm Rd.North Olmsted OH 44070
Old Name
Ava Renee Gregorek
23483 Elm Rd.North Olmsted OH 44070
New Name
Ava Renee Mckenna
23483 Elm Rd.North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 MSC 224772—Re: Ava Renee Gregorek. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.