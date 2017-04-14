Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224772
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Rachel A. Mckenna
23483 Elm Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Old Name

Ava Renee Gregorek
23483 Elm Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

New Name

Ava Renee Mckenna
23483 Elm Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 MSC 224772—Re: Ava Renee Gregorek. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
