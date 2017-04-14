Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224773
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Tara A. Elkins
5845 Northhampton Drive
Medina OH 44256

Defendant

Kim I. Krajcovic
Tst, And The Exe Of The Est Of Lois A. Meilander, 194 28th St. Nw
Barberton OH 44115

Plaintiff

Timothy W. Meilander
4862 Westminster Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Plaintiff's Attorney
Adam Michael Fried
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Text

2017 ADV 224773—Timothy W. Meilander vs Tara A. Elkins, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. A. M. Fried, atty.
