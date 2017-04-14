Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224776
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Daniel W. Annette
9670 Harbourtown Way
Dayton OH 45458
Applicant's Attorney
Victoria Lynn Fedor
The Law Office of Victoria L Fedor CoLPA
118 West Streetsboro Road
Hudson OH 44236

Decedent

David W. Annett
17684 S. Meadow Park Dr.
Walton Hills OH 44146-5519

Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224776—Estate of David W. Annett. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. L. Fedor, atty.
