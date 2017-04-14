Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224776
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Daniel W. Annette
9670 Harbourtown WayDayton OH 45458
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Victoria L Fedor CoLPA
118 West Streetsboro Road
Hudson OH 44236
Decedent
David W. Annett
17684 S. Meadow Park Dr.Walton Hills OH 44146-5519
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 224776—Estate of David W. Annett. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. L. Fedor, atty.
About your information and the public record.