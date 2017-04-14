Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224781
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 20, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Darron Houston
18034 Hiller Ave.Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant
Karla White
18034 Hiller Ave.Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
P.O. Box 404
Cortland OH 44410
Text2017 GRD 224781—Re: Darron Houston. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. T. Niemi, atty.
