Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224781
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Darron Houston
18034 Hiller Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119

Applicant

Karla White
18034 Hiller Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Daren Timothy Niemi
P.O. Box 404
Cortland OH 44410

Text

2017 GRD 224781—Re: Darron Houston. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. T. Niemi, atty.
