Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224782
- Date Died
- January 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marie Morek
5252 West 48th St.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017
Applicant
Craig A. Morek
3829 Spokane Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 224782—Estate of Marie Morek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
