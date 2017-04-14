Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224782
Date Died
January 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Marie Morek
5252 West 48th St.
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Craig A. Morek
3829 Spokane Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 224782—Estate of Marie Morek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
