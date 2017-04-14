Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224783
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20.00
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marian Evans
591 Canterbury Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Applicant
John Doskoch
13591 N. Forest Dr.Charlevoix MI 49720
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary
John Doskoch
13591 N. Forest Dr.Charlevoix MI 49720
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 224783—Estate of Marian Evans. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20.00. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
