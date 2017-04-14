Date Filed Friday, April 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224783 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20.00 Date Died February 9, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224783—Estate of Marian Evans. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20.00. J. B. Leonardi, atty.