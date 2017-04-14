Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224783
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20.00
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Marian Evans
591 Canterbury Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Applicant

John Doskoch
13591 N. Forest Dr.
Charlevoix MI 49720
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Fiduciary

Text

2017 EST 224783—Estate of Marian Evans. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20.00. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
