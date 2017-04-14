Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224784
- Date Died
- March 19, 2004
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Peter Kerling
7366 Greenleaf AvenueCleveland OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Commissioner
Timothy Howard
8224 Mentor Ave.Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Philip M. Kerling
17287 Sun Meadow TrailStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, March 19, 2004
Text2017 EST 224784—Estate of Philip M. Kerling. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
About your information and the public record.