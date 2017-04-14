Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224784
Date Died
March 19, 2004
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Peter Kerling
7366 Greenleaf Avenue
Cleveland OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Commissioner

Timothy Howard
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Philip M. Kerling
17287 Sun Meadow Trail
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 224784—Estate of Philip M. Kerling. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
