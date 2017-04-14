Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224786
- Date Died
- March 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Fiduciary
Veronica Jackson
18117 Hazelwood AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Decedent
Margaret Thomas
18117 Hazelwood AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 224786—Estate of Margaret Thomas. Application to administer estate filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
