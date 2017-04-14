Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224786
Date Died
March 18, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Fiduciary

Veronica Jackson
18117 Hazelwood Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Decedent

Margaret Thomas
18117 Hazelwood Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Saturday, March 18, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224786—Estate of Margaret Thomas. Application to administer estate filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 