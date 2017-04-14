Probate
- Case Number
- 2017EST224787
Decedent
Magdalena Kerling
17287 Sun Meadow TrailStrongsville OH 44136
Commissioner
Timothy J. Howard
8224 Mentor Ave #222Mentor OH 44060
Applicant
Peter Kerling
7366 Greenleaf AvenueCleveland OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 224787—Estate of Magdalena Kerling. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
