Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224787
Date Died
May 26, 2005
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Magdalena Kerling
17287 Sun Meadow Trail
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Thursday, May 26, 2005

Commissioner

Timothy J. Howard
8224 Mentor Ave #222
Mentor OH 44060

Applicant

Peter Kerling
7366 Greenleaf Avenue
Cleveland OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 224787—Estate of Magdalena Kerling. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
