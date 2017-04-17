Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224790
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 31, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Carmen Alfonso Gerbasi
5259 Thornbury
Cleveland OH 44124

Old Name

Carmen Alfonso Clute
5259 Thornbury
Cleveland OH 44124

Applicant

Teresa Gerbasi Clute
5259 Thornbury
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 MSC 224790—Re: Carmen Alfonso Clute. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 