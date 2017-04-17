Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224790
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 31, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Carmen Alfonso Gerbasi
5259 ThornburyCleveland OH 44124
Old Name
Carmen Alfonso Clute
5259 ThornburyCleveland OH 44124
Applicant
Teresa Gerbasi Clute
5259 ThornburyCleveland OH 44124
Text2017 MSC 224790—Re: Carmen Alfonso Clute. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
