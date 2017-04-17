Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224791
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Natalie Marie Clute
5259 ThornburyCleveland OH 44124
Applicant
Teresa Gerbasi Clute
5259 ThornburyCleveland OH 44124
New Name
Natalie Marie Gerbasi
5259 ThornburyCleveland OH 44124
Text2017 MSC 224791—Re: Natalie Marie Clute. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
