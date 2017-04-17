Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224792
Date Died
February 29, 2012
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Mary Gregory
1074 East 99th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Decedent

Margaret Gant
3031 East 128th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died: Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Text

2017 EST 224792—Estate of Margaret Gant. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
