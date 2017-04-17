Date Filed Monday, April 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224792 Date Died February 29, 2012 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 19, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code PLW

Text 2017 EST 224792—Estate of Margaret Gant. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.