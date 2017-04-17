Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224792
- Date Died
- February 29, 2012
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 19, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Mary Gregory
1074 East 99th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Decedent
Margaret Gant
3031 East 128th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, February 29, 2012
Text2017 EST 224792—Estate of Margaret Gant. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
