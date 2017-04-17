Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224793
Date Died
April 14, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

David Belcher
1133 E. West Highway, Apt. 1210w
Silver Spring MD 20910

Fiduciary

Ameerah Muhammad
3636 Rolliston Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Decedent

Michael Lamont Belcher
6029 Lehman Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 224793—Estate of Michael Lamont Belcher. Will admitted to probate.
