Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224793
- Date Died
- April 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
David Belcher
1133 E. West Highway, Apt. 1210wSilver Spring MD 20910
Fiduciary
Ameerah Muhammad
3636 Rolliston RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Decedent
Michael Lamont Belcher
6029 Lehman DriveBedford Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Friday, April 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 224793—Estate of Michael Lamont Belcher. Will admitted to probate.
