Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224804
- Date Died
- April 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Thomas E. Gretter
1614 Berkshire RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Applicant
Joan M. Gretter
1614 Berkshire RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224804—Estate of Thomas E. Gretter. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. M. Turner, atty.
About your information and the public record.