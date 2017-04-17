Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224804
Date Died
April 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Thomas E. Gretter
1614 Berkshire Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Applicant

Joan M. Gretter
1614 Berkshire Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Mitchell Turner
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224804—Estate of Thomas E. Gretter. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. M. Turner, atty.
