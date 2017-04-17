Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224806
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$341.00
Date Died
February 19, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Moses Dannenhirsh
28100 South Woodland Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Evan Henoch
Cavitch, Familo, Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Wendy J. Dannenhirsh
28100 South Woodland Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, February 19, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224806—Estate of Wendy J. Dannenhirsh. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $341.00. M. E. Henoch, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 