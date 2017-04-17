Date Filed Monday, April 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224806 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $341.00 Date Died February 19, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224806—Estate of Wendy J. Dannenhirsh. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $341.00. M. E. Henoch, atty.