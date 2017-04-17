Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224809
Date Died
March 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michale E. Mcguigan
3326 Bremerton Rd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Decedent

Ethel J. Mcguigan
1801 Chestnut Hills
Cleveland Hts. OH 44106

Date Died :Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Fiduciary

Michale E. Mcguigan
3326 Bremerton Rd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 224809—Estate of Ethel J. McGuigan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 