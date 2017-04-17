Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224811
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Treasurer
2079 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Mihajlo Mesarovich
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Ste 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Katarina Mesarovich
2 Elishas Path
Wainscott NY 11975

Defendant

Huntington National Bank
2361 Morse Rd Nc2w24
Columbus OH 43229

Plaintiff

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 ADV 224811—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Mihajlo Mesarovich, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
