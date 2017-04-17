Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224813
- Date Died
- April 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Anne Ziats
6455 Emory DriveBrook Park OH 44142
Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017
Applicant
Paul J. Ziats
26953 S. E. 22nd WaySammamish WA 98075
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Fiduciary
Paul J. Ziats
26953 S. E. 22nd WaySammamish WA 98075
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 224813—Estate of Anne Ziats. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
About your information and the public record.