Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224813
Date Died
April 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Anne Ziats
6455 Emory Drive
Brook Park OH 44142

Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017

Applicant

Paul J. Ziats
26953 S. E. 22nd Way
Sammamish WA 98075
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Fiduciary

Paul J. Ziats
26953 S. E. 22nd Way
Sammamish WA 98075
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 224813—Estate of Anne Ziats. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 