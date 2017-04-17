Date Filed Monday, April 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224816 Date Died February 1, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 25, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224816—Estate of Joan E. Carriere. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. R. Montlack, atty.