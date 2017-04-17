Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224816
- Date Died
- February 1, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 25, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joan E. Carriere
357 Royal Oak Blvd.Richmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Applicant
Lorraine Carriere
357 Royal Oak Blvd.Rihcmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
2835 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 EST 224816—Estate of Joan E. Carriere. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. R. Montlack, atty.
