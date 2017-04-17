Probate

Decedent

Joan E. Carriere
357 Royal Oak Blvd.
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Applicant

Lorraine Carriere
357 Royal Oak Blvd.
Rihcmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Robert Montlack
2835 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 224816—Estate of Joan E. Carriere. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. R. Montlack, atty.
