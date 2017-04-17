Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224817
Filing Code
CON

Defendant

Augusta Harden

Defendant

William D. Striggles

Defendant

Robert J. Hughes

Defendant

Jasper L. Striggles

Defendant

James Striggles

Defendant

George Howard

Defendant

Kim Matthews

Defendant

Audrey Striggles

Defendant

Charlie Howard

Defendant

Joyce Howard

Defendant

Catherine Avery

Defendant

Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
3232 East 128th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Defendant

Janice Garner
140 Prospect
Trenton NJ 08618

Defendant

Jean Tanksley
108 East Watkins
Augusta GA 30901

Defendant

Barbara Prince

Defendant

Irene Roberson
8529 Greenbelt Road, #T-4
Greenbelt MD 20770

Plaintiff

John Cook
21017 Watson Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff's Attorney
Marc Lee Stolarsky
Marc Stolarsky, Esq.
PO Box 24221
Cleveland OH 44124

Defendant

Fred N. Hughes

Text

2017 ADV 224817—John Cook vs Irene Roberson, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. M. L. Stolarsky, atty.
