Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224817
- Filing Code
- CON
Defendant
Augusta Harden
Defendant
William D. Striggles
Defendant
Robert J. Hughes
Defendant
Jasper L. Striggles
Defendant
James Striggles
Defendant
George Howard
Defendant
Kim Matthews
Defendant
Audrey Striggles
Defendant
Charlie Howard
Defendant
Joyce Howard
Defendant
Catherine Avery
Defendant
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
3232 East 128th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Defendant
Janice Garner
140 ProspectTrenton NJ 08618
Defendant
Jean Tanksley
108 East WatkinsAugusta GA 30901
Defendant
Barbara Prince
Defendant
Irene Roberson
8529 Greenbelt Road, #T-4Greenbelt MD 20770
Plaintiff
John Cook
21017 Watson AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff's Attorney
Marc Stolarsky, Esq.
PO Box 24221
Cleveland OH 44124
Defendant
Fred N. Hughes
Text2017 ADV 224817—John Cook vs Irene Roberson, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. M. L. Stolarsky, atty.
