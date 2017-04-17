Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224818
- Date Died
- July 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- DRO
Applicant
Eugene A. Kratus
1301 East 9th St. #1900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Peter B. Deoreo
2724 Claythorne RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Text2017 EST 224818—Estate of Peter B. Deoreo. Disclaimer on estate for record only filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
