Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224818
Date Died
July 18, 2016
Filing Code
DRO

Applicant

Eugene A. Kratus
1301 East 9th St. #1900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Eugene Albert Kratus
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Peter B. Deoreo
2724 Claythorne Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Date Died :Monday, July 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224818—Estate of Peter B. Deoreo. Disclaimer on estate for record only filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
