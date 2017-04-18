Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224820
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 16, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Edward A. Harrington
12254 S. Robinson Ranch Dr.
Parker CO 80134

Next of Kin

Thomas Harrington
332 Quail Roost Dr.
Medina OH 44256

Applicant

Otto A. Albert
17859 Cambridge Oval
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Ward

Margaret A. Harrington
17859 Cambridge Oval
Strongsville OH 44136

Next of Kin

Ann M. Harrington
5910 Emerald Lakes Dr.
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 GRD 224820—Re: Margaret A. Harrington. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. N. M. Jamison, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 