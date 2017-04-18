Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224820
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 16, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Edward A. Harrington
12254 S. Robinson Ranch Dr.Parker CO 80134
Next of Kin
Thomas Harrington
332 Quail Roost Dr.Medina OH 44256
Applicant
Otto A. Albert
17859 Cambridge OvalStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Ward
Margaret A. Harrington
17859 Cambridge OvalStrongsville OH 44136
Next of Kin
Ann M. Harrington
5910 Emerald Lakes Dr.Medina OH 44256
Text2017 GRD 224820—Re: Margaret A. Harrington. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. N. M. Jamison, atty.
