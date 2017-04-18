Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224821
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 16, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CFE

Conservatee

Charles D. Hunt
13309 Graham Ave.
East Cleveland OH 44112
Conservatee's Attorney
Mark M. Abramowitz
The DiCello Law Firm
7556 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Proposed Conservator

Doris L. Riffe
1420 Richmond Rd. Apt. T-2
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 224821—Re: Charles D. Hunt Sr. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Abramowitz, atty.
