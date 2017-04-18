Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224821
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 16, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CFE
Conservatee
Charles D. Hunt
13309 Graham Ave.East Cleveland OH 44112
Conservatee's Attorney
The DiCello Law Firm
7556 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Proposed Conservator
Doris L. Riffe
1420 Richmond Rd. Apt. T-2Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 224821—Re: Charles D. Hunt Sr. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Abramowitz, atty.
