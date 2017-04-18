Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224822
Hearing
CONSERVATOR HEARING
May 16, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CFE

Proposed Conservator

Maisha S. Conard
1078 Weston Rd.
Cleveland OH 44121

Conservator

Marilyn M. Conard
1078 Winston Rd.
Cleveland OH 44121
Conservator's Attorney
Mark M. Abramowitz
The DiCello Law Firm
7556 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Conservatee

Marilyn M. Conard
1078 Winston Rd.
Cleveland OH 44121
Conservatee's Attorney
Mark M. Abramowitz
The DiCello Law Firm
7556 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 GRD 224822—Re: Marilyn M. Conard. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. M. M. Abramowitz, atty.
