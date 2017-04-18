Date Filed Tuesday, April 18, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224822 Hearing CONSERVATOR HEARING May 16, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code CFE

Text 2017 GRD 224822—Re: Marilyn M. Conard. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. M. M. Abramowitz, atty.