Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224822
- Hearing
-
CONSERVATOR HEARINGMay 16, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CFE
Proposed Conservator
Maisha S. Conard
1078 Weston Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Conservator
Marilyn M. Conard
1078 Winston Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Conservator's Attorney
The DiCello Law Firm
7556 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Conservatee
Marilyn M. Conard
1078 Winston Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Conservatee's Attorney
The DiCello Law Firm
7556 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 GRD 224822—Re: Marilyn M. Conard. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. M. M. Abramowitz, atty.
About your information and the public record.