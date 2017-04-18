Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224825
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Defendant
Douglas Hardy
2040 S. ClaraDeland FL 32720
Defendant
Joyce B. Nero
Anna Maria (Kensington) Nursing Home, 889 North Aurora RdAurora OH 44202
Text2017 ADV 224825—Stephen W. Wolf vs Joyce B. Nero, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
