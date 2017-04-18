Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224825
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Defendant

Douglas Hardy
2040 S. Clara
Deland FL 32720

Defendant

Joyce B. Nero
Anna Maria (Kensington) Nursing Home, 889 North Aurora Rd
Aurora OH 44202

Text

2017 ADV 224825—Stephen W. Wolf vs Joyce B. Nero, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
