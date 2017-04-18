Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224827
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 5, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Hector Eduardo Aguilar
4472 West 167th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant
Elizabeth Aguilar Cardenas
4472 West 167th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Old Name
Hector Eduardo Cardenas
4472 West 167th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 MSC 224827—Re: Hector Eduardo Cardenas. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
