Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224827
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 5, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Hector Eduardo Aguilar
4472 West 167th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Elizabeth Aguilar Cardenas
4472 West 167th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Old Name

Hector Eduardo Cardenas
4472 West 167th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 MSC 224827—Re: Hector Eduardo Cardenas. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 