Date Filed Tuesday, April 18, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224828 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 16, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 224828—Re: Theresa Hill-Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.