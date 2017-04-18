Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224828
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 16, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Tenika D. Scott
5652 Hamlet AvenueCleveland OH 44127
Next of Kin
Arthur C. Scott
Eliza Bryant Village, 7201 Wade ParkCleveland OH 44103
Ward
Theresa Hill-Scott
5652 HamletCleveland OH 44127
Text2017 GRD 224828—Re: Theresa Hill-Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.