Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224830
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Tenika D. Scott
5652 Hamlet Avenue
Cleveland OH 44127

Ward

Arthur C. Scott
Eliza Bryant Village, 7201 Wade Park
Cleveland OH 44103

Next of Kin

Theresa Hill-Scott
5652 Hamlet
Cleveland OH 44127

Text

2017 GRD 224830—Re: Arthur C. Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
