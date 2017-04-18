Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224836
- Date Died
- February 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Pamela Herrara
32852 Fox Chappel LaneAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Waldheger Coyne, A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Caroline Goff-Prentiss
1280 Clague RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017
Fiduciary
Pamela Herrara
32852 Fox Chappel LaneAvon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
Waldheger Coyne, A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 224836—Estate of Caroline Goff-Prentiss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Coyne, atty.
About your information and the public record.