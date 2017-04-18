Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224836
Date Died
February 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Pamela Herrara
32852 Fox Chappel Lane
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Patrick Coyne
Waldheger Coyne, A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Caroline Goff-Prentiss
1280 Clague Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017

Fiduciary

Pamela Herrara
32852 Fox Chappel Lane
Avon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Patrick Coyne
Waldheger Coyne, A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 224836—Estate of Caroline Goff-Prentiss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Coyne, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 