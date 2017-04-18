Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224838
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
May 1, 2017 1:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Thomas Jackson
10600 St Clair Ave., Apt. 216
Cleveland OH 44108

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 224838—Adult Protective Services vs Thomas Jackson. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 1, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
