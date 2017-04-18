Date Filed Tuesday, April 18, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV224838 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING May 1, 2017 1:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 224838—Adult Protective Services vs Thomas Jackson. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 1, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.