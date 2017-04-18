Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224838
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGMay 1, 2017 1:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Thomas Jackson
10600 St Clair Ave., Apt. 216Cleveland OH 44108
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 224838—Adult Protective Services vs Thomas Jackson. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 1, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
