Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224839
Date Died
December 10, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

John Theiss
22860 Pocona Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016

Applicant

Irmgard Theiss
22860 Pocono Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224839—Estate of John Theiss. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
