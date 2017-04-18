Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224839
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
John Theiss
22860 Pocona DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Applicant
Irmgard Theiss
22860 Pocono DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224839—Estate of John Theiss. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
