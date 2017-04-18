Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224840
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Lori Graven
18104 Heritage TrailStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Decedent
Richard J. Skube
12107 Orme RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 224840—Estate of Richard J. Skube. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.