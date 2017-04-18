Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224840
Date Died
January 11, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Lori Graven
18104 Heritage Trail
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Bryan Ferfolia Jr.
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Decedent

Richard J. Skube
12107 Orme Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224840—Estate of Richard J. Skube. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
