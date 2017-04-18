Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224841
- Date Died
- March 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael Surma
98 Wellington StreetBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Julia F. Krisko
183 Fair StreetBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Thursday, March 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Michael Surma
98 Wellington StreetBerea OH 44017
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 224841—Estate of Julia F. Krisko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
