Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224842
- Date Died
- May 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Carole A. Hess
4580 Ocala AdriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Decedent
Ronald W. Hess
4580 Ocala DriveParma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 224842—Estate of Ronald W. Hess. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
