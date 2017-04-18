Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224842
Date Died
May 22, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Carole A. Hess
4580 Ocala Adrive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Bryan Ferfolia Jr.
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Decedent

Ronald W. Hess
4580 Ocala Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, May 22, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224842—Estate of Ronald W. Hess. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
