Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224843
Date Died
January 19, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Robert Sepkovich
4900 Butternut Ridge Drive
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Bryan Ferfolia Jr.
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Decedent

George E. Sopkovich
4900 Butternut Ridge Drive
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, January 19, 2015

Commissioner

Donald B. Ferfolia
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Text

2017 EST 224843—Estate of George E. Sopkovich. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
