Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224843
- Date Died
- January 19, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Robert Sepkovich
4900 Butternut Ridge DriveIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Decedent
George E. Sopkovich
4900 Butternut Ridge DriveIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, January 19, 2015
Commissioner
Donald B. Ferfolia
253 West Aurora RoadSagamore Hills OH 44067
Text2017 EST 224843—Estate of George E. Sopkovich. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.