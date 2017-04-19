Probate
- Case Number
- 2017EST224846
- Date Died
- March 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Linda L. Caveney
9630 Prell DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald A. Skingle
6505 Rockside Road, Suite 320
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
John T. Caveney
9630 Prell DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 224846—Estate of John T. Caveney. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Skingle, atty.
