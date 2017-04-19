Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224851
Date Died
July 27, 2008
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Bertman T. Nolan
3550 Northfield Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Date Died :Sunday, July 27, 2008

Applicant

Elizabeth Nolan
1033 Roy Drive
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Commissioner

Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Road #205
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 224851—Estate of Bertman T. Nolan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 