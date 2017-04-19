Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224851
- Date Died
- July 27, 2008
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Bertman T. Nolan
3550 Northfield Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Sunday, July 27, 2008
Applicant
Elizabeth Nolan
1033 Roy DriveLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Commissioner
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Road #205Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 224851—Estate of Bertman T. Nolan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
