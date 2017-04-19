Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224852
Date Died
November 22, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Barbara Ackerman
10880 Woodview Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Applicant

Grace E. Roksandic
3218 Bowman Lane
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy G. Dobeck
7476 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 224852—Estate of Barbara Ackerman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. G. Dobeck, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 