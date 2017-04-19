Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224855
- Date Died
- January 29, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 25, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
William T. Peterjohn
305 Paul Davis RoadIndependence WV 26374
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Decedent
Marie Thede Peterjohn
20359 Mercedes AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 224855—Estate of Marie Thede Peterjohn. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. E. A. Skerl, atty.
About your information and the public record.