Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224855
Date Died
January 29, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

William T. Peterjohn
305 Paul Davis Road
Independence WV 26374
Applicant's Attorney
Erica Ann Skerl
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Decedent

Marie Thede Peterjohn
20359 Mercedes Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 224855—Estate of Marie Thede Peterjohn. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. E. A. Skerl, atty.
