Date Filed Wednesday, April 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224858 Date Died September 30, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 23, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 224858—Estate of Joseph W. Graceffo. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.