Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224861
- Date Died
- March 12, 2015
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 16, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Andrew Gales
7313 ChamberlainCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Thursday, March 12, 2015
Applicant
Lateria Foster
3313 Berkely RoadCleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224861—Estate of Andrew Gales Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
