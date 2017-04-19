Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224861
Date Died
March 12, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 16, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Andrew Gales
7313 Chamberlain
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Thursday, March 12, 2015

Applicant

Lateria Foster
3313 Berkely Road
Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224861—Estate of Andrew Gales Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
