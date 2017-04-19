Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224863
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Houston Lee Medley
3514 Bendemeer Rd.Cleveland OH 44118
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Applicant
Kathryn Renee Young
1044 East 169th StreetCleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Kathryn Renee Young
1044 East 169th StreetCleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224863—Estate of Houston Lee Medley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
