Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224863
Date Died
January 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Houston Lee Medley
3514 Bendemeer Rd.
Cleveland OH 44118

Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017

Applicant

Kathryn Renee Young
1044 East 169th Street
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Kathryn Renee Young
1044 East 169th Street
Cleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224863—Estate of Houston Lee Medley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 