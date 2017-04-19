Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224864
Date Died
October 31, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James E. Whitlow
2340 East 77 Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016

Applicant

Eleanora Whitlow-Gibson
3858 Summit Park Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Eleanora Whitlow-Gibson
3858 Summit Park Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224864—Estate of James E. Whitlow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 