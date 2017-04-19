Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224864
- Date Died
- October 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James E. Whitlow
2340 East 77 StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant
Eleanora Whitlow-Gibson
3858 Summit Park RoadCleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Eleanora Whitlow-Gibson
3858 Summit Park RoadCleveland OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224864—Estate of James E. Whitlow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
