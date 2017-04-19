Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224865
Date Died
June 4, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Drake Forrest Garrett
5040 Fairlawn Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2425

Date Died :Saturday, June 4, 2016

Applicant

Cynthia D. Garrett
5040 Fairlawn Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Applicant's Attorney
Betty Kathryn Pinkney
Boyd Legal Services Corp, LLC
Tower East Bldg
Shaker hts OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 224865—Estate of Drake Forrest Garrett. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. B. K. Pinkney, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 