Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224865
- Date Died
- June 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Drake Forrest Garrett
5040 Fairlawn RoadLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Date Died :Saturday, June 4, 2016
Applicant
Cynthia D. Garrett
5040 Fairlawn RoadLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Applicant's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp, LLC
Tower East Bldg
Shaker hts OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224865—Estate of Drake Forrest Garrett. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. B. K. Pinkney, atty.
