Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224872
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Susan Folger
9231 Independence Blvd., #812
Parma Heights OH 44130

New Name

Susan Gertrude Thomas
9231 Independence Blvd., #812
Parma Heights OH 44130
New Name's Attorney
Anna M. Parise
Dworken & Bernstein Co., LPA
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077

Text

2017 MSC 224872—Re: Susan Folger. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. M. Parise, atty.
