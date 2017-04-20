Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224872
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Susan Folger
9231 Independence Blvd., #812Parma Heights OH 44130
New Name
Susan Gertrude Thomas
9231 Independence Blvd., #812Parma Heights OH 44130
New Name's Attorney
Dworken & Bernstein Co., LPA
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 MSC 224872—Re: Susan Folger. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. M. Parise, atty.
