Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224874
- Date Died
- March 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Rose Ceraolo
1284 Bonnie LaneMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Saturday, March 4, 2017
Commissioner
Anthony Ceraolo
1284 Bonnie LaneMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant
Anthony Ceraolo
1284 Bonnie LaneMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 224874—Estate of Rose Ceraolo. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
About your information and the public record.