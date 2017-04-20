Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224874
Date Died
March 4, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Rose Ceraolo
1284 Bonnie Lane
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Date Died :Saturday, March 4, 2017

Commissioner

Anthony Ceraolo
1284 Bonnie Lane
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Applicant

Anthony Ceraolo
1284 Bonnie Lane
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 224874—Estate of Rose Ceraolo. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
