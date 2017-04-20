Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224875
Date Died
August 6, 1997
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Thomas Catalano
7345 Joey Lane
Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Estelle Catalano
7005 Stadium Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Wednesday, August 6, 1997

Commissioner

Kevin Lipman
55 Public Square #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224875—Estate of Estelle Catalano. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
