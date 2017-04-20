Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224875
- Date Died
- August 6, 1997
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Thomas Catalano
7345 Joey LaneNorthfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Estelle Catalano
7005 Stadium DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Wednesday, August 6, 1997
Commissioner
Kevin Lipman
55 Public Square #1750Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224875—Estate of Estelle Catalano. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
About your information and the public record.